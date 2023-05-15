Pair of gun bills pass Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A pair of gun bills have been passed out of the Nevada Senate.

AB355 had already passed in the Assembly, and advanced out of the Senate Monday. The bill would raise the age to buy what Nevada Democrats call an assault weapon to 21.

SB171 has now passed both the Assembly and the Senate. It was voted on by the assembly Monday. That bill would prohibit a person convicted of committing or attempting to commit a hate crime from owning a firearm.

