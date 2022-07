Closed Captioning/Audio Descriptions

Do you have questions or issues related to closed captioning or audio descriptions on KOLO-TV?

For immediate concerns, contact us at closedcaptioning@kolotv.com.

Written closed captioning or audio description complaints should be directed to the following:

John Fiorelli

General Manager

Attn: Closed Captioning/Audio Descriptions

4850 Ampere Drive

Reno, NV 89502