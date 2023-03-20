Assembly Bill increases age to buy semi-automatic weapon in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In Uvalde Texas last May, an 18-year-old purchased a semi-automatic weapon, entered Robb Elementary, killed 19 children, and two teachers, and wounded 17 others at the school. This was not the only incident involving someone under 21 and semi-automatic weapons.

In Parkland Florida at Douglas High in 20018 a 19-year-old opened fire killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

Two reasons Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui says there’s a need for her bill here in Nevada.

“This bill raises the age from 18 to 21 for anyone in Nevada to purchase and assault weapon,” says Assemblywoman Jauregui of her bill AB 355.

Assemblywoman Jauregui says there would be an exception to this law, that is if the purchaser is in the military.

She says right now in Nevada you must be 21 to have a concealed carry permit. And if you want to buy a handgun--semi automatic or not, you must also be 21.

She sees placing other semi-automatic weapons in this category only makes sense.

“If you are 18, 19, 20 years old you cannot purchase a semi-automatic firearm you have to wait until you are 21,” she says

“We do get people who want to use their rights when they turn 18 here a lot,” says David Powell, Wild Bill’s Guns Too Manager. “And they want their first home defense shot gun, their first AR 15, their first AK and more power to them. They should have that right to do that. And it should not be changed because someone wants to change it to 21. That makes no sense. If you want to change it to 21 change what a legal adult is to 21.”

Powell says 18-year-olds can vote, and they can serve in the military. He says those qualifiers should be enough to buy a semi-automatic weapon at 18 years of age.

He says there aren’t a large amount of 18-year-olds in his store buying the semi-automatic weapon. But those who do he says want that weapon as the first semi-automatic firearm they buy.

Juaregui say she sees this as a public safety issue above all else.

“We can protect 2nd graders and the second amendment,” says Juaregui.

Assemblywomen Juaregui’s bill introduced Monday March 20, 2023 in the Nevada Assembly Chambers, heads to the Assembly Judiciary Committee for its first hearing.

