Nevada Senate passes bill prohibiting gun ownership for those convicted of a hate crime

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit a person convicted of committing or attempting to commit a hate crime from owning a firearm.

Senate Bill 171 passed the Senate 13-8 on Thursday. The restriction would not apply in cases where a person was convicted before July 1, 2023.

The bill would define hate crime as:

An element of a gross misdemeanor of which is that the conduct of the offender was motivated by the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of another person or group of persons or

In cases where a court imposed an additional penalty for a hate crime

