Nevada Senate passes bill prohibiting gun ownership for those convicted of a hate crime

A file image of guns
A file image of guns(WWSB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit a person convicted of committing or attempting to commit a hate crime from owning a firearm.

Senate Bill 171 passed the Senate 13-8 on Thursday. The restriction would not apply in cases where a person was convicted before July 1, 2023.

The bill would define hate crime as:

  • An element of a gross misdemeanor of which is that the conduct of the offender was motivated by the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of another person or group of persons or
  • In cases where a court imposed an additional penalty for a hate crime

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Jesce Richt
Victim identified in shooting near Verdi
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada State Legislature committees pass major bills that could impact you
Nike Riess was reported missing in Lyon County after last being seen on the night of April 17,...
Missing woman found alive; taken to Reno by Care Flight
The scene of the accident
UPDATE: All lanes on U.S. 50 back open after crash

Latest News

Carson City honors Mark Twains legacy with a three day festival
Mark Twain Day festival kicks off in Carson City
Patriotic Pops at the Field
Patriotic Pops at the Field
A photo of the plane forced to make an emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Elko
Diana Hoffman from Music with Confidence
Music with Confidence moves to new location just in time for summer fundraiser, Artown musical