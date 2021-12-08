Advertisement

DA: Father, son arrested for starting Caldor Fire

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation.
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A father and son have been arrested for starting the Caldor Fire that burned 221,000 acres

There were 782 single residences destroyed, 18 commercial properties destroyed and 203 minor structures, like garages and sheds, destroyed.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were arrested.

They are accused of reckless arson in the fire that burned in El Dorado and Amador counties.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office worked together with the U.S. Forest Service, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, the California Department of Justice and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Crime Lab to investigate the cause of the Caldor Fire.

