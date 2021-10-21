Advertisement

Caldor Fire now 100% contained

Fire crews fight the Caldor Fire.
Fire crews fight the Caldor Fire.(WIS)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:22 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire is now 100% contained. The fire burned 221,835 acres in Eldorado National Forest since starting Aug. 14. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed, including much of the town of Grizzly Flats. Widespread evacuations were ordered during the fight against the Caldor Fire, including the entire city of South Lake Tahoe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer involved shooting is being investigated at Golden Valley Road near US 395.
One person killed in Tuesday’s officer involved shooting
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
Storms head for fire-ravaged California amid drought
RFD investigates an apartment fire at The Village at Iron Blossom.
South Reno apartment fire blamed on grease
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada

Latest News

NOTS Carson City needs volunteers
NOTS Carson City needs volunteers
Sen. Harry Reid, D-NV (Source: Senate.gov)
Donations clear way for renaming of Vegas airport after Harry Reid
The Vegas Loop, proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
Musk firm gets early OK for Vegas Strip tunnel transit plan
Carson City NOTS in need of volunteers
Volunteers needed for Carson City NOTS program