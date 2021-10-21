Caldor Fire now 100% contained

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire is now 100% contained. The fire burned 221,835 acres in Eldorado National Forest since starting Aug. 14. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed, including much of the town of Grizzly Flats. Widespread evacuations were ordered during the fight against the Caldor Fire, including the entire city of South Lake Tahoe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

