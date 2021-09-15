Advertisement

CALDOR FIRE: More evacuation orders and warnings lifted in El Dorado Co.

Hazy skies over South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as crews work to contain the Caldor Fire.
Hazy skies over South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as crews work to contain the Caldor Fire.(Alert Tahoe Camera (Heavenly))
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - SEPT. 15, 1:30 P.M. More evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted in El Dorado County as containment grows on the Caldor Fire.

The following evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings:

• Caldor – From Plummer Ridge south through North South Road including the western portions of Cat Creek and Lower Cat Creek Road.

The following evacuation warnings have been lifted:

Fallen Leaf B - North Fallen Leaf Lake • Cascade Lake • Tahoe Mountain residents, extending west to the border of Desolation Wilderness and south of Highway 89 • Spring Creek residents from Cathedral Road extending west to the middle of Fallen Leaf Lake.

Pioneer - North of Elks Club along Highway 50 and the west side Pioneer Trail, excluding the residences west of the airport • All residences accessed from Hekpa Drive, Jicarilla Drive, Susquehana Drive, Washoan and Glen Eagles Road • Neighborhoods of Golden Bear, Cold Creek Trail, High Meadows, and Marshall Trail.

The fire has burned 219,267 acres and is 70 percent contained.

CLICK HERE FOR PREVIOUS UPDATES ON THE CALDOR FIRE

