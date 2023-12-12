City of Sparks adopts resolution to save historic building

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks approved a resolution formally supporting efforts to save one of the oldest buildings in the City from demolition.

The Machine Shop building at 599 Nugget Avenue in Sparks was once used to repair trains and is in sight of the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks and just south of I-80.

It’s considered the pinnacle of Sparks history and is the City’s oldest building in its original location. It’s said to be the most significant railroad building in Nevada if not the entire western United States.

It was constructed nearly 120-years-ago and was once used by two different train companies.

“This is history. This is living and breathing history. The City of Sparks was founded on the railroad,” Sparks City Councilman, Donald Abbott said.

The City of Sparks exists today because in 1903 Southern Pacific moved all of its operations from Wadsworth, Nevada roughly 30 miles west and sold lots to employees for $1 if they would relocate.

It took steel and 3 million bricks to construct. One year later on July 4,1904 the City of Sparks was born.

Between 1904 to 1957, the site was the largest terminal for Southern Pacific lines between Ogden, Utah and Sacramento, California.

It once housed 11 repair lifts and the largest crane in the world with a 200 ton capacity to lift engines.

By 1944, over 1,400 people worked at the site of the historic building still standing today.

Sparks Heritage Museum Executive Director, Christine Johnson says people with a personal connection are eager to tell their stories.

“My grandpa worked here or my dad worked here so it’s a huge part of the heritage of the City of Sparks,” she said.

But this link, the reminder of the past, could soon be gone for a series of reasons.

Union Pacific acquired the land and building from Southern Pacific. Union Pacific eventually sold the building to a man named Robert Hart, but U.P. kept the land it stands on. Union Pacific says Hart broke his lease on the land when he sublet the building he owns.

“This is unfortunate. The lease that Union Pacific executed with the owner of the building did not allow for the property to be sub-leased without Union Pacific’s permission. We did not grant permission for the subleases,” wrote Union Pacific Spokesperson, Robynn Tysver in a statement.

Tysner also says this site in Sparks is a key operational hub for Union Pacific to transport goods to west coast ports and inland markets to the east.

“While we understand some may be disappointed in our decision to terminate the lease of the land where the old railroad Machine Shop sits, our growing operations require additional space in Sparks to help meet local and regional economic demand,” Tysver continues.

Union Pacific has given Hart until May 31, 2024 to get everything out. No demolition date has been set, but the plan is to demolish this historic building and make a parking lot where Union Pacific will park trucks.

Sparks City leaders, historians, and activists like Jonathan Rolling are hoping someone could have the key to save this building.

Abbott is asking anyone who owns land near the railroad tracks to contact him in the hopes of a land swap to save the building. You can email him at dabbott@cityofsparks.us or call him at (775) 353-2311.

The Sparks Heritage Museum is trying to save the building by taking statements from locals. You can email your statement to info@sparksmuseum.org.

Rolling says the old Machine Shop could be refurbished and become a gathering place.

“I see the platform over here. I see the space and I have visions of perhaps shows, concerts, events. I think community is so important to people and I think it’s something we kind of starve of culturally so having an environment where you can facilitate that I think is important,” Rolling said.

Union Pacific needs a place to park trucks. The City of Sparks wants to save this building to preserve its past.

“As a City we’re not looking at this time to purchase the building. We’re having our own budget woes right now, but we still want to hold onto it,” Abbott said.

Could someone else step in to help everyone get what they want or will the building become another ash-heap in the storied history of northern Nevada? Only time will tell.

