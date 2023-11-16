Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares treatments for itchy skin, acne and more for when you’re pregnant

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When you become pregnant, your body gets flushed with an increase in hormones causing clogged pore and pimples; dry, itchy skin; melasma; and stretch marks. Dr. Billie Cassé from Reno Tahoe Dermatology has several ways you can combat these skin challenges.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Cassé to learn more.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Ballpark Apartments near Greater Nevada...
Cause of Reno apartment fire determined to be heater
Palisades Tahoe logo
New details on death of Palisades Tahoe employee released
Traffic at a standstill in Northbound lanes
Serious injuries in crash on 395
JD Murray
Sparks police looking for man accused of parole violations
Sparks Fire crews respond to tanker truck fire.
I-80 westbound reopens after tanker fire

Latest News

South Lake Tahoe Police Department
2 arrested in South Lake Tahoe on charges of selling alcohol to minors
Michael Reilly shares what it takes to bring the puppets to life on stage.
Puppet supervisor shares what it takes to bring The Lion King characters to life
Jurassic Quest returns to Reno
Jurassic Quest roars back into the Reno-Sparks Event Center for three days of family fun
Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto
Disney On Ice actor, figure skater shares what it’s like performing with the cast of Encanto and Frozen