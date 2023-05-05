Enjoy the Kentucky Derby with a Run for the Roses watch party at The Depot

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Depot Brewery and Distillery (The Depot) will host its 8th annual Kentucky Derby party Saturday, May 6 from 12-4 p.m. The Derby Day party will include an all-you-can-enjoy hosted bar with select beverages, including The Depot’s Buckle Bunny and Ranch Hand beers, Mint Juleps crafted with their signature Biggest Little Bourbon, as well as mimosas.

To show the community what you don’t want to miss, co-owner Brandon Wright, general manager Jessie Guadard, and marketing manager Corrin Courier, stopped by Morning Break and made a medley of mint julep cocktails.

Advanced tickets are $80 per person and are available for purchase at The Depot, online or by calling 775-737-4330. Tickets will increase to $100 at the door.

On race day, attendees can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, themed cocktails and games while they watch the most exciting two minutes in sports on the big screen.

Guests are encouraged to show up dressed to impress in their finest hats and Derby attire. Additionally, the party will be filled with games, shopping, music, raffle prizes and much more.

For additional information regarding the Kentucky Derby party or The Depot, visit click here. For the latest updates on The Depot, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

