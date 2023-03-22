Note-Able Music Therapy Services celebrates 20 years in Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services addresses physical, social, and mental health needs in our community by offering a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services.

The non-profit was founded by Manal Toppozada who is also a Neurologic Music Therapist and the organization’s executive director. She stopped by Morning Break to celebrate all that they have accomplished in the Reno-Sparks region since 2003. Despite 20 years of service, Toppozada isn’t done and the Note-Able Music Therapy program has a lot more to do.

They are currently renovating their new space that is equipped with classrooms, performance areas, and outdoor spaces for people to explore and enjoy. Once fully renovated, this new building will allow the non-profit to grow its services to match the rapidly growing demand for music therapy in Northern Nevada.

To learn more about NMTS, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

