COVID treatment Paxlovid available through area pharmacies

(KOLO)
By Denise Wong and Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says it’s now pretty easy to get the antiviral pill Paxlovid to get treated for COVID-19.

Health officials spoke Tuesday during a media briefing and said there are more than fifty facilities, including pharmacies in our area, that are providing therapeutics for those who test positive for COVID.

“So now it’s fairly widely available and I don’t think it’s being utilized to the extent that I think we’d like people to be taking advantage of those treatments,” said Washoe County Health Officer, Kevin Dick.

The county’s 7-day moving average for new cases increased in the last week from 16 to 24, but is still considered low.

The county says we are not seeing any significant impact within our hospitals.

