Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO shares purpose behind new “client choice” food pantry

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities is opening it’s first “client choice” food pantry in Sun Valley, Tuesday. This style of food pantry allows clients to select their own food from a variety of meats, dairy, fresh produce and non-perishable items instead of receiving a pre-packed or standard bag of groceries. With this method, clients do not have to take items they already have, do not like, or cannot eat for health or personal reasons.

Catholics Charities of Norther Nevada, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the importance of letting people “shop with dignity” and how the success of this model in Sun Valley will open the doors for them to implement it in other, often rural, communities throughout the area.

