Caldor Fire explodes in size to 6,500 acres

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County has burned 6,500 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire broke out August 14, 2021 just before 7 p.m. about two miles East of Omo Ranch, and four miles South of the community of Grizzly Flats.

Crews confirm structures have been lost, though the exact number has not been determined. More than 2,000 other structures remain threatened.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas south of Grizzly Flats. Crews are warning the fire is threatening multiple communities.

An evacuation center has been established at Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

