Advertisement

Caldor Fire explodes in size to 6,500 acres

The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County.
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County.(Paul Chamberlian)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County has burned 6,500 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire broke out August 14, 2021 just before 7 p.m. about two miles East of Omo Ranch, and four miles South of the community of Grizzly Flats.

Crews confirm structures have been lost, though the exact number has not been determined. More than 2,000 other structures remain threatened.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas south of Grizzly Flats. Crews are warning the fire is threatening multiple communities.

An evacuation center has been established at Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press briefing in Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2021 to give update on...
Gov. Sisolak lays out options for large indoor events
Adam Barton was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with events leading to a...
Armed man shot by Sparks Police identified
The fire burned close to the freeway near the Parr Blvd. exit
Crews knock down brush fire along U.S. 395 in north Reno
Shooting graphic
4-year-old accidentally shot in Quincy; adult arrested
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Gusty winds bring new worries to California fire lines

Latest News

Potential power outage planned for Genoa and Minden Tuesday
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Dixie Fire evacuation orders expanded in Plumas Co.
KOLO
New ramp closure: temporary construction closure for I-80 East & Wells Ave
Bartenders met with area farmers to discuss how they can infuse local ingredients into their...
Local Food Week we grow together