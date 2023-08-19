Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Reno on Friday en route to Lake Tahoe for vacation.

Air Force 1 landed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport just after 8:30 p.m. The Bidens disembarked, got in a black sports utility vehicle bearing the presidential seal and headed out.

There was heavy security at the airport and south on Interstate 580 as they headed to Lake Tahoe.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Maui on Monday to view the wildfire devastation and meet with first responders and survivors, then return to Lake Tahoe.

