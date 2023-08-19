Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.(White House pool)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Reno on Friday en route to Lake Tahoe for vacation.

Air Force 1 landed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport just after 8:30 p.m. The Bidens disembarked, got in a black sports utility vehicle bearing the presidential seal and headed out.

There was heavy security at the airport and south on Interstate 580 as they headed to Lake Tahoe.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Maui on Monday to view the wildfire devastation and meet with first responders and survivors, then return to Lake Tahoe.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

President Joe Biden speaks at Ingeteteam Inc., in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP...
Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

Julien Andrew Cohenour , left,and Lidia Kassandra Lomas.
Two suspects arrested in Sun Valley robbery
gavel
US judge sides with Nevada regulators in fight over Utah bus firm’s intrastate v. interstate routes
Nye County Sheriff's Office Capt. David E. Boruchowitz,
Nye sheriff’s captain indicted on false arrest charges
Spread the Word Nevada's 5th Anniversary