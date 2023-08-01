Police investigating shooting on Virginia Street near UNR campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting near the University of Nevada, Reno campus. It was reported after midnight on N. Virginia near 15th Street.

Investigators say a fight broke out, which led to someone pulling out a gun. It is unknown how many shots were fired, but police say two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made and no information about a possible suspect has been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new details are released.

