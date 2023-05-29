Reno Improv’s “A Head Rush Murder Mystery” show

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Happening Saturday, June 3rd, Reno Improv is putting a case of “who-dun-it”! Casey Evans, Director of Reno Improv, Actresses Teisa Jankowski, and Kaity Librada share how this show is set apart from the rest.

Check out the improv crew and watch Teisa perform a stellar magic trick; audience members can take part in during the show.

For ticket details, click here.

