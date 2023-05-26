DCSO looking for missing endangered adult

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult.

They say they received reports that Richard Turissini was missing on May 25 at around 8:30 p.m. He was last seen in the area of Reflection Court in Gardnerville at 7:30 p.m.

Turissini has medical conditions that limits his ability to be on his own, police say. He also does not speak and hear very well.

Police describe him as 5′10″, 150 pounds with gray hair and light beard, wearing eye glasses, a blue checked shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a Reno Aces hat. They also say he likes to visit the Carson Valley Inn.

You are asked to call 911 if you see or have contact with Turissini.

