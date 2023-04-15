Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing teen

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. Mason Henslee, 17, was reported as a runaway Thursday and was last seen in the area of Hot Springs Road and Pine Lane.

It’s possible Henslee is in the Indian Hills area of Douglas County.

Henslee is 5′10″ tall, weighing about 120 lbs. with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Brett Bindley at (775) 283-7815 or Carson City Dispatch at (775) 887-2677.

