Brief lockdown at 2 area schools lifted

Kevin Sheridan
Apr. 13, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:18 a.m.: The WCSD says both schools are no longer under a code yellow lockdown and both have returned to normal operations.

Original Article: The Washoe County School District says two Reno schools have been entered into code yellow lockdowns.

Pine Middle School is under a precautionary code yellow while police investigate reports of a potential threat. No other details were given.

Smithridge Elementary School is also under a precautionary code yellow due to police activity in the area.

This is a developing situation. KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates once they become available.

