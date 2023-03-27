Small plane forced to make emergency landing on highway near Winnemucca

Humboldt County deputies respond after the plane made the emergency landing on Sunday, March...
Humboldt County deputies respond after the plane made the emergency landing on Sunday, March 26th.(Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 95 is open after a private plane had to make an emergency landing earlier today near Winnemucca.

It happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 21.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was able to safely land the plane without an engine.

No injuries have been reported, and the plane has been removed from the highway.

