Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A teenager is dead following a shooting early Sunday in Winnemucca. Police said it appears to be self-defense.
The Winnemucca Police Department did not immediately release the names of those involved.
Police said they responded Sunday at about 12:26 a.m. to the Maverik at 605 W. Haskell St. on reports of shots being fired.
They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy had been shot by a 19-year-old male. The 16-year-old was taken to Humboldt General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
People said witnesses and participants cooperated with the investigation. It appears the 16-year-old attacked the 19-year-old with a knife prior to the shooting.
“The preliminary investigation shows that this was an act of self-defense,” police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Chukuma Jones at 775-623-6396 or call Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.
