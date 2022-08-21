Teen killed in apparent self-defense shooting in Winnemucca

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A teenager is dead following a shooting early Sunday in Winnemucca. Police said it appears to be self-defense.

The Winnemucca Police Department did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Police said they responded Sunday at about 12:26 a.m. to the Maverik at 605 W. Haskell St. on reports of shots being fired.

They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy had been shot by a 19-year-old male. The 16-year-old was taken to Humboldt General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

People said witnesses and participants cooperated with the investigation. It appears the 16-year-old attacked the 19-year-old with a knife prior to the shooting.

“The preliminary investigation shows that this was an act of self-defense,” police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Chukuma Jones at 775-623-6396 or call Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

