CDC raises Washoe County COVID-19 level to medium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As COVID-19 cases increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Washoe County’s level to medium.

The Washoe County Health District urges people to take steps to limit COVID-19 risk. This includes:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Wear a mask on public transportation. Consider wearing a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.

Starting Monday, there will be changes to drive-through testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center The testing entrance will be moved to 9th Street as there will no longer be access from the Wells Avenue or Sutro Street entrances due to the Reno Rodeo. There will be signs to guide people to the correct entrance.

COVID-19 testing hours of operation change to 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the last appointment at 9:45 a.m. Testing capacity remains the same.

COVID-19 testing at the RSLEC is available weekly Monday, Wednesday and Friday for residents who have COVID-19 symptoms, are a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case or have recently returned from international travel. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 775-328-2427.

Other testing: https://www.nvcovidfighter.org/find-test.

The Washoe County Health District has COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments in its clinic Monday through Friday at 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno. Nurses can give vaccines to those who are homebound. Call 775-328-2427 for appointments.

You can also find vaccines at local pharmacies by going to http://www.vaccines.gov.

COVID-19 community events and appointments

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.