McQueen’s Snelling one of the best prep athletes Nevada has ever seen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Everybody wants him.”

That is just one quote from a color commentary voice during one of Robby Snelling’s national baseball showcases.

Many others echoing that same sentiment.

The 18-year-old McQueen High School senior has 25 Division-I dual offer scholarships for baseball and football.

“In everything that I do it’s a competition for me,” Snelling said.

Robby is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, according to 247sports.com.

He’s also a pitcher with filthy stuff.

“The way he handles himself is something I’ve never seen before in high school athletics,” said McQueen varsity baseball coach Brian Nelson.

But that’s not all.

Robby has hit home runs at showcases in Major League Parks and is a highly touted prospect in this year’s MLB Draft.

“Absolutely I get excited,” said Snelling at the prospect of making millions of dollars this summer.

Before he even went to his first class at McQueen Snelling had a lot to consider. For years the senior has had the opportunity to compete collegiately on the gridiron and the diamond. He’s decided not to do both.

Baseball won.

“I didn’t really fall in love with it until my 8th grade year,” he said of baseball.

Football is now in the rearview mirror for the 6′3″ 220 pound linebacker. It’s a move his dad, former McQueen varsity football coach, Jim Snelling, wasn’t mad about.

“It came down to loving baseball more,” said Robby.

That love comes from dominating on the mound and having the world watch him find a way to get whoever steps in the batter’s box out.

Loving baseball more is also good news for former Nevada baseball coach Jay Johnson who got Robby to be his first commit as the new head coach at Louisiana State University. The two have a relationship dating back to the summer of 2018.

But that love for baseball has also opened the door for MLB teams who are interested in the left-handed ace.

“The one thing that I haven’t seen is the level of scouts that have come to see Robby,” Nelson said of the attention Snelling has received.

Representatives from 28 teams have done in-home visits with the Snellings. The frequent meetings last hours with scouts after practices and games.

Why so much interest? On April 26 Robby set a state record striking out 20 batters in a 7-inning game. As of May 1, Snelling’s pitching stat line reads 48.1 innings pitched, 116 strikeouts, just four walks, and an earned run average of 0.58.

“My fastball is my go-to pitch,” Snelling said of his arsenal.

The pitch has topped 97 miles per hour on the radar gun.

“My curveball is what has really caught the attention of people this year.”

A pitch he said tops out at 89 miles per hour - diving away from lefties and tying up right-handed hitters.

“The changeup is what we’re on right now.”

Snelling added that pitch is a work in progress and catches batters off guard at 80 mph.

Lightening Robby’s load has been the biggest challenge for Nelson.

“He has truly taken on the responsibility of trying to carry our baseball team,” said Nelson.

When the high school season ends another decision will need to be made: head to Baton Rouge, or sign as a professional and start his road to The Show.

“To have that job and set up a good life for my family later down the road, that’s the most important thing for me,” Snelling concluded.

Snelling does not have a pick range in this summer’s draft that will sway his decision to turn pro or attend college one way or the other. The MLB Draft is July 17-19.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.