Protecting seniors against misleading advertisements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local organization is helping protect seniors against misleading advertisements. Navigating Medicare plans is a challenge alone and with unethical commercial campaigns, seniors are at risk of making a mistake in their healthcare. The Medicare Store shared what seniors need to look out for.

Benefits and cost-saving are only available in limited service areas for a limited group of enrollees. Any commercials that say, “Call here at this number...” or if the advertisers ask for a zip code, it probably isn’t the right plan for you.

Seniors can end up trusting those commercials that sound too good to be true which can change their plan completely. A mistake like this can make any necessary medications more expensive or result in having to change doctors.

Doug Bolton with The Medicare Store says seniors will make changes based on these commercials and don’t realize the impact it will make on their healthcare services,

“What we run into most with the seniors is confusion about the commercials that highlight certain plan benefits that are only available in one county or one zip code in America. Perhaps it’s available in Florida, but the way it’s presented the seniors get confused about are those benefits available. We hear it almost every day,” Bolton said.

The Medicare Store recommends sticking to local medical services to avoid any chance of making a change to your plan.

