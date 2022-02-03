Southbound I-580 closing at Mt. Rose highway for vehicle fire investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is warning drivers of a hard closure of southbound I-580 at State Route 431, also known as Mt. Rose highway, to avoid further traffic congestion. The SR 431 southbound on-ramp to I-580 is also being shut down.

Trooper Charles Caster with NHP said the Nevada State Police fire marshal is on-scene investigating the cause of the fire, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is also on-scene investigating the scene.

Crews with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to the fire around 4:22 a.m. Thursday and the flames were put out a short time later. The Reno Police Department and Nevada State Police are also assisting.

