Southbound I-580 closing at Mt. Rose highway for vehicle fire investigation

TMFPD responded around 4:22 a.m. to car on fire on SB I-580 near Galena Bridge and crews...
TMFPD responded around 4:22 a.m. to car on fire on SB I-580 near Galena Bridge and crews quickly extinguished the flames.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:03 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is warning drivers of a hard closure of southbound I-580 at State Route 431, also known as Mt. Rose highway, to avoid further traffic congestion. The SR 431 southbound on-ramp to I-580 is also being shut down.

Trooper Charles Caster with NHP said the Nevada State Police fire marshal is on-scene investigating the cause of the fire, and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is also on-scene investigating the scene.

Crews with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to the fire around 4:22 a.m. Thursday and the flames were put out a short time later. The Reno Police Department and Nevada State Police are also assisting.

