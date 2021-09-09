Advertisement

Elko County Deputy arrested on charges of Sexual Assault

Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of one of its deputies.

Richard Lespade is facing charges of Sexual Assault (2 counts), Battery with the Intent to Commit a Sexual Assault, and Sale or Transportation of a Controlled Substance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charges are connected with an incident that happened in 2014.

The arrest was coordinated with the Elko Police Department.

Lespade is now on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office and there is now an internal affairs investigation underway.

Lespade is being held on $770,000 bail.

