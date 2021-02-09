Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Caliente

The Caliente railroad depot was built in 1923. It's now the city's headquarters.
The Caliente railroad depot was built in 1923. It's now the city's headquarters.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the 1100 people who live in the small Lincoln County town, life is a bit different.

“It’s a lot slower. You learn that you are going to travel to do any shopping,” said long time resident Rick Phillips.

The town is best known for its railroad depot which is now headquarters for the city of Caliente. Once known for being the halfway point on trips from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, the depot is now coming up on its 100th year.

“it was built in 1923,” said Phillips. “The original burned down in 1921 and the Spanish style one was built 1923. At that time there were 13 tracks going across here.”

More than a dozen trains come through each day, but unlike in years past, they are now exclusively freight trains.

It may be a small town, but its big enough to have places to stop and grab a meal or a drink. And there are plenty of other attractions nearby.

“Caliente is a great location,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. “It’s a great home base for you to stay and then see five different state parks.”

The closest state park to town is the small but scenic Kershaw-Ryan State Park, and while it’s a little bit farther, perhaps the most popular of the five is cathedral Gorge State Park, which will be featured on the next episode of silver state sights.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5 Ridges development is being built along Highland Ranch Parkway at Pyramid Way.
Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses
Reno Police badge
Reno Police say trailer thefts are on the rise
Reno Police investigates a robbery attempt at the Rainbow Market at Vassar and Kietzke.
Reno Police searching for attempted robbery suspect
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Man found dead on Tybo Ave. identified; reward offered in case
The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run identified
Cinema Under the Stars is a drive-in double feature being hosted by the City of Reno and...
City of Reno hosting drive-in double feature under the stars
Crews lay concrete on the new homeless shelter just off of E. 4th St.
Construction underway on Nevada Cares Campus near spaghetti bowl