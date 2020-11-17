Fire in Mono County forcing evacuations

WALKER, Calif. (KOLO) - The Mono County, CA, Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order in the Walker area from Eastside Lane to Topaz Lane.

The Mountain View Fire is threatening the area.

Highway 395 is now closed from Eastside Lane to Larsen.

There is no word on the size of the fire. Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports that it may have started with a downed power line.

