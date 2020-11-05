Advertisement

Reaction from LGBTQ community regarding Question 2 in Nevada

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As some local and national races are still up in the air, one thing is certain in Nevada: marriage by the state is no longer limited to a man and a woman.

Nevada is officially the nation’s first state to protect same-sex marriage in its constitution.

“It’s utter joy and it’s relief,” Sean Savoy, Founder & Director of the Northern Nevada LGBTQ Leadership Alliance said.

“It’s really exciting to be part of a state that is changing and moving things forward for the LGBTQ community,” Tyler Colton, Midtown small business owner & LGBTQ community member said.

Question 2, the Marriage Regardless of Gender Amendment, received overwhelming support Tuesday with 61% of the vote. Question 2 is supported by a “Yes on 2” coalition, made up of several progressive groups in the state. Local LGBTQ members say it’s a step in the right direction for Nevada and the country.

Savoy added, "We want to be treated equally so that we can just live our lives in peace.”

Voters repealed the 2002 amendment that had defined marriage as only between one man and one woman.

“The state is saying we recognize you and you will be treated equally under the law.”

Sean Savoy, Founder & Director of the Northern Nevada LGBTQ Leadership Alliance

The Silver State has now set the stage for the 30 other states who still have same-sex marriages banned in their constitutions.

Colton added, “Most people in their life have a family member or friends that are a part of the LGBTQ community and that supporting their friends and family really does make a difference.”

“Just let people live and be happy,” Savoy said.

Although not all Nevadans may be onboard with redefining marriage, having an open mind supports love, not hate.

Question 2 also includes a provision where religious organizations and clergy members can still refuse to perform a same-sex marriage.

The Nevada Interfaith Coalition for Equality and Inclusion (NICE) has more information regarding individual ministers and religious organizations willing to perform marriage for same-sex couples.

