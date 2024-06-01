The Sacramento Kings (0-0) currently have +5000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship as they ready for the season opener on the road against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

Kings NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +5000 13th Bet $100 to win $5000 To Make the Finals +2500 - Bet $100 to win $2500 To Make the Playoffs -225 - Bet $225 to win $100

Kings Team Stats

Last year the Kings went as far as the First Round in the postseason, after finishing 48-34 in the regular season.

The Kings had 23 wins at home last year and 25 on the road.

Sacramento had 35 wins as the favorite (in 51 games) and 13 wins as an underdog (31 games).

In the Pacific Division the Kings were 9-7, and in the conference overall they went 32-20.

When favored by more than three points last season, the Kings were 29-12. Meanwhile, they posted a 6-4 record when favored by three or fewer points.

Sacramento secured three wins when an underdog by three or fewer points last season (3-5), and held a 10-13 record in tilts when installed as an underdog of more than three points.

Kings' Top Players

Domantas Sabonis racked up 7.3 assists and 12.3 rebounds per game a season ago.

De'Aaron Fox had a strong season offensively, scoring 25.0 points per game.

Keegan Murray had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Fox averaged 1.1 steals per game. Murray collected 0.5 blocks a contest.

