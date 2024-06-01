According to sportsbooks, the Utah Jazz have +25000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at home against the Sacramento Kings, tipping at 9:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jazz NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +25000 22nd Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Finals +15000 - Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Playoffs +375 - Bet $100 to win $375

Think the Jazz can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Team Stats

Last year the Jazz went 37-45 and did not qualify for the playoffs.

The Jazz picked up 23 wins at home last season and 14 on the road.

Utah had 18 wins as the favorite (in 36 games) and 19 wins as an underdog (46 games).

The Jazz were 6-10 in the Northwest Division and 24-28 in the Western Conference overall.

The Jazz were 6-5 last season when favored by three points or fewer, and were 12-13 when favored by more than three points.

Utah was 5-3 last season when an underdog by three or fewer points, and 14-24 when its opponent was favored by more than three points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz's Top Players

John Collins contributed 13.1 points per game last season.

Walker Kessler collected 8.4 rebounds a game and Kelly Olynyk dished out 3.7 assists per outing.

Olynyk had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He hit 1.4 shots from deep per game.

Olynyk collected 0.9 steals per game. Kessler averaged 2.3 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.