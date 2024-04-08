With +30000 moneyline odds to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, confidence is not high for the UNLV Rebels (0-1) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rebels hit the court against the Stetson Hatters in a home game. The game commences at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

UNLV NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +30000 74th Bet $100 to win $30000 Preseason +30000 73rd Bet $100 to win $30000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

UNLV Team Stats

UNLV has a -14 scoring differential, falling short by 14.0 points per game. It is putting up 71.0 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball and is giving up 85.0 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for UNLV and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UNLV Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-1

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-1 UNLV has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best UNLV Players

Isaiah Cottrell leads the Rebels in scoring (18.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.0 rebounds per game).

Dedan Thomas Jr. paces the squad with 5.0 assists per game.

Luis Rodriguez is the top three-point shooter for the Rebels, connecting on 3.0 per contest.

Thomas leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Cottrell collects 4.0 blocks an outing to pace UNLV.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.