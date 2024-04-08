Bookmakers don't project much out of the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0), assigning them +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Wolf Pack visit the Washington Huskies, with the tip at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Nevada NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Nevada Team Stats

Nevada averages 77.0 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (125th in college basketball). It has a +14 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Nevada Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Nevada Players

The Wolf Pack points and assists leader is Jarod Lucas. He puts up 18.0 points per game and dishes out 4.0 assists.

Jazz Gardner paces Nevada with 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Wolf Pack are led by Hunter McIntosh from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Nevada's steals leader is Tre Coleman, who grabs 3.0 per game. Kenan Blackshear leads the team averaging 1.0 block a contest.

