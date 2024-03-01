The UNLV Rebels (1-0) are not considered to be conteders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Rebels hit the court against the Charleston (SC) Cougars in a home game. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10.

Rebels NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

UNLV Team Stats

UNLV is 157th in the nation with 72.0 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 171st with 62.0 points allowed per game.

UNLV Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 UNLV has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

