The San Francisco 49ers are +450 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire league as of October 9.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -699

-699 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +450

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+450), the 49ers are best in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the 49ers have experienced the 13th-smallest change this season, improving from +1000 at the beginning to +450.

The 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 18.2%.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco's record against the spread is 4-0-1.

Out of five 49ers games this season, three have hit the over.

The 49ers have been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank third-best in total offense (402.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (266.8 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (33.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (13.6 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 510 yards (102.0 per game) and seven TDs in five games.

In addition, McCaffrey has 20 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Brock Purdy has passed for 1,271 yards (254.2 per game), completing 72.1%, with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Purdy has scored two TDs and gained 24 yards.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel has scored one time, catching 20 balls for 302 yards (60.4 per game).

In four games, Brandon Aiyuk has 21 receptions for 378 yards (94.5 per game) and two scores.

In five games for the 49ers, Fred Warner has recorded 2.0 sacks and 3.0 TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +5000 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +30000 4 October 1 Cardinals W 35-16 +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys W 42-10 +1200 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +2500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +6600 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +650 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +15000 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

