UNLV vs. New Mexico January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC schedule includes the UNLV Rebels (12-1) versus the New Mexico Lobos (10-5) at 5:00 PM ET.
UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
UNLV Players to Watch
- Desi-Rae Young: 18.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiara Jackson: 12.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Brown: 7.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 9.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nneka Obiazor: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Charlotte Kohl: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Paula Reus: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aniyah Augmon: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
