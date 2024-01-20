Nevada vs. Wyoming January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC), at 7:30 PM ET on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sam Griffin: 18.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Akuel Kot: 14.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caden Powell: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cam Manyawu: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brendan Wenzel: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Nevada vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison
|Wyoming Rank
|Wyoming AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|203rd
|73.9
|Points Scored
|79.1
|79th
|231st
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|29th
|270th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|36.9
|160th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|220th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.9
|313th
|301st
|11.8
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|346th
|14.6
|Turnovers
|8.7
|11th
