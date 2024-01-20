Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC), at 7:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Tre Coleman: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Daniel Foster: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sam Griffin: 18.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Akuel Kot: 14.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Caden Powell: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Cam Manyawu: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Brendan Wenzel: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nevada vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 203rd 73.9 Points Scored 79.1 79th 231st 73.3 Points Allowed 63.9 29th 270th 34.5 Rebounds 36.9 160th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 220th 7.1 3pt Made 5.9 313th 301st 11.8 Assists 14.1 141st 346th 14.6 Turnovers 8.7 11th

