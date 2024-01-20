Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Wyoming Cowboys (8-7, 1-1 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC), at 7:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Wyoming Game Information

Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 10.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daniel Foster: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Sam Griffin: 18.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Akuel Kot: 14.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caden Powell: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Cam Manyawu: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brendan Wenzel: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nevada vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank
203rd 73.9 Points Scored 79.1 79th
231st 73.3 Points Allowed 63.9 29th
270th 34.5 Rebounds 36.9 160th
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
220th 7.1 3pt Made 5.9 313th
301st 11.8 Assists 14.1 141st
346th 14.6 Turnovers 8.7 11th

