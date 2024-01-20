Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-8) versus the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6), at 4:00 PM ET.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lexie Givens: 7.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Dymonique Maxie: 5.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Claire Jacobs: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kennedy Lee: 5.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 13.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Taija Sta. Maria: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sydney Dethman: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Keely Brown: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

