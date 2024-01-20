Nevada vs. Fresno State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-8) versus the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-6), at 4:00 PM ET.
Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Nevada Players to Watch
- Audrey Roden: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lexie Givens: 7.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Claire Jacobs: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kennedy Lee: 5.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Mia Jacobs: 13.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Taija Sta. Maria: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Dethman: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keely Brown: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
