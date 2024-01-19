UNLV vs. Colorado State January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MWC slate includes the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) versus the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
UNLV Players to Watch
- Luis Rodriguez: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Justin Webster: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cottrell: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joel Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNLV vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|24th
|84.1
|Points Scored
|77.5
|121st
|116th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|111th
|333rd
|32.6
|Rebounds
|35.8
|217th
|349th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|87th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|150th
|3rd
|20.6
|Assists
|15.5
|76th
|60th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.5
|77th
