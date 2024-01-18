Kings vs. Pacers January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:18 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (20-13) match up with the Indiana Pacers (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSIN.
Kings vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSIN
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 19.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Malik Monk puts up 14.9 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Keegan Murray averages 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter averages 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 24.8 points, 4 rebounds and 12.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He's making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.
- The Pacers are getting 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.
- The Pacers are getting 11.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Obi Toppin this season.
Kings vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Pacers
|117.8
|Points Avg.
|126.9
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.6
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|50.8%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
