The Sacramento Kings (20-13) match up with the Indiana Pacers (19-14) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSIN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Pacers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Malik Monk puts up 14.9 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keegan Murray averages 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 24.8 points, 4 rebounds and 12.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He's making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

The Pacers are getting 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.

The Pacers are getting 11.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Obi Toppin this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Kings Pacers 117.8 Points Avg. 126.9 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 124.6 47.4% Field Goal % 50.8% 36.8% Three Point % 38.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.