Jazz vs. Thunder January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:18 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Northwest Division rivals face one another when the Utah Jazz (16-19) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) at Delta Center, starting on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSOK
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 23.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Collin Sexton posts 15.9 points, 2.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- John Collins posts 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk puts up 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Clarkson averages 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Thunder.
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 54.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Jalen Williams is putting up 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 52.8% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Josh Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Jazz vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Thunder
|114.9
|Points Avg.
|122
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|46%
|Field Goal %
|50.1%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|39.7%
