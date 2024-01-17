The UNLV Rebels (11-1) face a fellow MWC team, the San Diego State Aztecs (10-5), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

Desi-Rae Young: 19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kim Villalobos: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Lewis: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Barcello: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

