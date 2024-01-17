Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tre Coleman: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 21.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

21.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Reese Waters: 13.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Micah Parrish: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nevada vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 125th 77.4 Points Scored 79.6 72nd 59th 65.5 Points Allowed 64.4 41st 119th 38.1 Rebounds 37.2 149th 180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 315th 149th 13.9 Assists 14.3 124th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 9.1 16th

