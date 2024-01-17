Nevada vs. San Diego State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) at 11:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 21.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Reese Waters: 13.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nevada vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|125th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|79.6
|72nd
|59th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|64.4
|41st
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|149th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|279th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|5.8
|315th
|149th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.3
|124th
|52nd
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.1
|16th
