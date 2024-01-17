On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Utah Jazz (16-19) take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and NBCS-BA.

Jazz vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, NBCS-BA

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.5 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).

Collin Sexton posts 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins averages 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 5.4 boards.

Jordan Clarkson puts up 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry generates 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Warriors.

On a per-game basis, Klay Thompson gives the Warriors 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Chris Paul is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Dario Saric gets the Warriors 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jazz vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Jazz Warriors 114.9 Points Avg. 116.9 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 46.0% Field Goal % 46.1% 35.4% Three Point % 36.8%

