The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Boise State Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Luis Rodriguez: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dedan Thomas Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kalib Boone: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Cottrell: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNLV vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank
164th 75.8 Points Scored 77.5 122nd
64th 65.6 Points Allowed 68.1 113th
151st 37.2 Rebounds 35.8 219th
162nd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
179th 7.5 3pt Made 7.8 152nd
220th 13.1 Assists 15.5 75th
121st 11.1 Turnovers 10.5 72nd

