The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Boise State Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

Luis Rodriguez: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dedan Thomas Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Boone: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Justin Webster: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cottrell: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Boise State Players to Watch

Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNLV vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 164th 75.8 Points Scored 77.5 122nd 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 68.1 113th 151st 37.2 Rebounds 35.8 219th 162nd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 179th 7.5 3pt Made 7.8 152nd 220th 13.1 Assists 15.5 75th 121st 11.1 Turnovers 10.5 72nd

