UNLV vs. Boise State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
UNLV vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Players to Watch
- Luis Rodriguez: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Justin Webster: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cottrell: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Boise State Players to Watch
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNLV vs. Boise State Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|164th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|77.5
|122nd
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|113th
|151st
|37.2
|Rebounds
|35.8
|219th
|162nd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|152nd
|220th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.5
|75th
|121st
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.5
|72nd
