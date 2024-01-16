The Sacramento Kings (19-13) will look to De'Aaron Fox (30 points per game, fifth in NBA) when they try to knock off Devin Booker (26.4, 11th) and the Phoenix Suns (18-15) on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Suns Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, January 16

Tuesday, January 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis delivers 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game for the Kings.

The Kings are getting 30 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Fox this season.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Kings are receiving 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

Booker puts up 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Grayson Allen posts 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Eric Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 5.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.7 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Kings 115.2 Points Avg. 117.1 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 47.8% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.3% Three Point % 36.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.