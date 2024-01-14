Two of the NBA's top scorers -- Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 30.7 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30) -- hit the court when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) host the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis delivers 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Kings.

On a per-game basis, Fox gives the Kings 30 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Kings are getting 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Keegan Murray this season.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 30.7 points, 5.7 assists and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard posts 25.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Brook Lopez posts 12.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 32.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13 points, 1.2 assists and 6.9 boards.

Khris Middleton averages 14 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Kings 125 Points Avg. 117.5 118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.8 50.2% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.