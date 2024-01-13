The UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) play the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNLV vs. Utah State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 17.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
229th 73.1 Points Scored 81.3 51st
179th 71.0 Points Allowed 65.7 67th
345th 31.9 Rebounds 38.5 100th
324th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.4 165th
205th 7.3 3pt Made 6.2 297th
186th 13.4 Assists 17.8 21st
32nd 9.5 Turnovers 11.1 121st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.