The UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) play the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Utah State Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

Utah State Players to Watch

UNLV vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 229th 73.1 Points Scored 81.3 51st 179th 71.0 Points Allowed 65.7 67th 345th 31.9 Rebounds 38.5 100th 324th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.4 165th 205th 7.3 3pt Made 6.2 297th 186th 13.4 Assists 17.8 21st 32nd 9.5 Turnovers 11.1 121st

