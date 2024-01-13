UNLV vs. Utah State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) play the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
UNLV vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV Players to Watch
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 17.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UNLV vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Utah State AVG
|Utah State Rank
|229th
|73.1
|Points Scored
|81.3
|51st
|179th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|65.7
|67th
|345th
|31.9
|Rebounds
|38.5
|100th
|324th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|165th
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|297th
|186th
|13.4
|Assists
|17.8
|21st
|32nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
