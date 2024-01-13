The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8) face a fellow MWC squad, the San Jose State Spartans (5-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET.

Nevada vs. San Jose State Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

Audrey Roden: 12.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Dymonique Maxie: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Claire Jacobs: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Kennedy Lee: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Amhyia Moreland: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Jyah LoVett: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabrina Ma: 10.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Semaj Smith: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydni Summers: 6.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

